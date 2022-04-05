Dig In, Buffalo! Homemade breakfast pizza inspired by a local classic

Step 1

Take the dough out of the fridge one hour before you intend to work with it. Follow the package instructions for additional tips and tricks.

Preheat oven to 425° with the oven rack to the middle. Place a baking stone inside if using. (It’s not necessary, just helpful!)

Cut the end off the whole head of garlic, keeping the skin intact but exposing the bottom of the cloves. Drizzle with oil, wrap the garlic in foil or tie in a parchment bundle and roast in the oven for 40 to 60 minutes. Check frequently throughout the last third of the roasting process so as not to burn. The goal is to achieve soft, brown, spreadable cloves.

Once the roasted garlic is done, remove it from the oven and cool slightly. Squeeze the softened cloves from the head—you'll only need 3-4 cloves for this recipe—and set aside. Store the rest of the garlic in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Turn the oven up to 450° and leave it on for Step 4.

Step 2

Prepare the eggs by cracking them into a mixing bowl. Add cream and salt, and whisky vigorously until the eggs are blended.