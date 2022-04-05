Dig In, Buffalo! Homemade breakfast pizza inspired by a local classic

Snaking lines of hungry diners outside Britesmith Brewing is a common sight on Saturday and Sunday mornings, regardless of the weather. Inside, the restaurant and brewery’s executive chef and partner, Ross Warhol, serves a menu of elevated familiar favorites to an eager crowd. As you can tell from online reviews and the queue outside running parallel to Williamsville’s Main Street, brunch is especially popular.
Many know Warhol for the exquisite cuisine he serves at Britesmith’s venerable partner restaurant, Oliver’s. Prior to taking the helm at Oliver’s, the young Hamburg native earned a serious culinary pedigree, which included stints at Catalonia’s El Bulli and Frantzén/Lindeberg in Stockholm, as well as degrees from the Culinary Institute Hyde Park and its sister baking and pastry program in St. Helena, Calif.
Despite his skill with finer fare, simple food focused on scratch cooking and seasonal ingredients is Warhol’s passion. Through the kitchen at Britesmith, he has turned his attention to crave-worthy renditions of familiar dishes, quickly earning the restaurant a legion of dedicated customers.
One of Warhol’s favorite childhood breakfast memories is grabbing a fresh hot slice of gooey, cheesy breakfast pizza from Tops Friendly Markets on the way to school. He recreates that experience with a breakfast pizza found on Britesmith’s brunch menu. Sliced up, it’s an ideal appetizer for the table, but it can also provide a filling breakfast for two when paired with a fresh salad of fruit or greens.
Use pre-made dough
Warhol’s scratch-made dough at Britesmith uses “double zero flour,” also known as 00 flour or doppio zero flour. Ground as finely as premium baby powder, double zero flour is the gold-standard ingredient for making authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked at temps over 450 degrees.
But Buffalo has no shortage of fresh pizza dough available at most grocery stores and, if you ask kindly and ante up the cash, from local pizza shops as well. While it likely won’t be made with double-zero flour, a denser more Americanized pre-made dough will work as well (it just doesn’t have the same texture).
You say potato, I say patatas
Warhol’s breakfast pizza uses blanched slices of whole russet potatoes. It’s easy to do the same at home, but there are other ways to add potatoes to your ’za! Leftover tater tots, hashbrowns or home fries are all simple and tasty additions to your breakfast pizza. Just remember that adding anything too heavy increases pressure on the dough and has the potential to leak moisture, so think small and light: Halve your tots, pull apart your cooked shredded browns and go easy on the home fries!
Roasted garlic and that killer cream sauce
This pizza recipe calls for a roasted garlic cream in place of tomato sauce. While the portion here is enough for a single pizza, quadrupling it will provide enough garlic cream sauce to make dinner, too. Use it to create a creamy pasta with bright, spring vegetables or as a substitute for bechamel in lasagna.
If you find yourself with leftover roasted garlic cloves, don’t let them go to waste! They are ideally mixed into butter as a spread for warm bread or melted over steamed vegetables. They can also be whipped into hummus, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, guacamole or any number of other savory applications.
American Swiss
In the pantheon of great cheeses, Swiss American cheese is not going to win a blue ribbon anytime soon. It’s pasteurized and very processed and dissimilar from the plastic-wrapped squares we all know and love in only a few small ways. Namely: It’s white, it’s not usually sold individually wrapped and the flavor profile it possesses is just a shade more complex than its cousin, the neon orange square. It is not Gruyere, Emmentaler or anything with holes, like Lorraine. But it does have wonderful melting ability that complements breakfast dishes well. So, embrace Warhol’s fondness for Swiss American at breakfast and enjoy!
Britesmith’s breakfast pizza
Garlic cream
- 1 head garlic
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 2 ¼ tsp. unsalted butter
- 2 tbsp. yellow onion, diced
- 1 ½ tbsp. raw garlic, minced
- 3 tsp. all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cups whole milk
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Scrambled eggs
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ tbsp. heavy cream
- 1 tsp. unsalted butter
- Salt, to taste
Pizza
- 1 pizza dough or crust, follow package instructions for resting at room temperature
- 1 portion garlic cream
- 1 cup scrambled eggs
- 1 cup potatoes, blanched
- ½ cup mozzarella, shredded
- 4 slices Swiss American cheese
- ¾ cup breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled or sliced
- 5 tbsps. asiago cheese, shredded
- 2 tbsps. parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 scallions, sliced
- Black pepper, to taste
Step 1
Take the dough out of the fridge one hour before you intend to work with it. Follow the package instructions for additional tips and tricks.
Preheat oven to 425° with the oven rack to the middle. Place a baking stone inside if using. (It’s not necessary, just helpful!)
Cut the end off the whole head of garlic, keeping the skin intact but exposing the bottom of the cloves. Drizzle with oil, wrap the garlic in foil or tie in a parchment bundle and roast in the oven for 40 to 60 minutes. Check frequently throughout the last third of the roasting process so as not to burn. The goal is to achieve soft, brown, spreadable cloves.
Once the roasted garlic is done, remove it from the oven and cool slightly. Squeeze the softened cloves from the head—you'll only need 3-4 cloves for this recipe—and set aside. Store the rest of the garlic in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Turn the oven up to 450° and leave it on for Step 4.
Step 2
Prepare the eggs by cracking them into a mixing bowl. Add cream and salt, and whisky vigorously until the eggs are blended.
Heat a non-stick skillet over low to medium heat. Melt the unsalted butter in the pan and swirl to coat evenly. Add the eggs and allow to cook, untouched, for about 90 seconds. Now begin folding the eggs with a silicone or wooden spatula using large, gentle movements. Turn down the heat or pull the pan off the burner entirely to control how quickly the eggs are cooking. The goal is to develop large fluffy curds.
Once the eggs are cooked but still soft, transfer to a plate to cool thoroughly.
Step 3
Place a saucepan over medium heat. Add sliced onions and a generous pinch of salt and cook until the onions become very soft and translucent. About 6 minutes into the onions cooking, add the minced raw garlic. Cook for another 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently to ensure the garlic doesn’t burn or scorch.
Now begin your roux by adding the flour to the pan. Stir with a silicone or wooden spatula for 2 to 3 minutes to cook the flour through and scrape bits (aka fond) from the bottom of the pan as you go.
Add milk and whisk without stopping until the mixture comes to a boil and the flour has melted into the mixture. It is important to stay focused on the pan and to stir constantly so as not to scorch the milk and ruin the sauce. Pull the sauce off the heat.
Now add the reserved 2 to 3 cloves of roasted garlic to the sauce. You can transfer the sauce to a blender, use a stick blender in the pan or simply work the sauce vigorously to incorporate the roasted garlic.
Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Set aside.
Step 4
Create a work surface for the dough on a clean countertop by sprinkling it with semolina or a dusting of flour.
Using flattened fingertips to avoid puncturing the dough, press the dough into the counter starting at the center and working towards the outside but stopping within 1 inch of the dough edge. Rotate the dough 90 degrees and again press with flattened fingertips out toward to the edge. Repeat until the dough is large enough to fit your flattened hand in its center.
Now use two hands to stretch the dough outwards while rotating it in a circle against the countertop until it reaches a circumference of 7 to 8 inches. Then flip the dough onto the back of your hands and gently stretch it by carefully moving your hands from the center outwards, pulling and rotating the dough with each stretch. Finally, lay the pizza dough onto a pizza peel or tray lightly dusted with semolina or flour. The pizza dough should be stretched to a circumference of about 12 inches.
Step 5
Assemble your pizza. With an offset spatula, spread the garlic cream thinly onto the dough leaving a 1 to 1 ½-inch border along the edge to create the pizza’s crust.
Place four slices of the Swiss American cheese around the center of the crust and evenly top with shredded mozzarella, dispersing evenly to coat. Add the eggs, sausage and the potatoes before sprinkling the entire pizza with asiago and parmesan.
Open the oven door and shimmy the pizza off the tray or peel onto the baking stone or middle rack. Close the oven door and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Open the door and rotate pizza to ensure even cooking and coloring. Cook for an additional 5 to 7 minutes or until desired doneness.
Remove from oven and garnish with sliced scallions and ground black pepper.
