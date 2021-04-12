A year later: We are still cleaning, but maybe not quite as much

“I said ‘if I’m going to come back after this storm, I want to come back to something new and fresh,’ ” she said.

She also had the time to make changes at her own home. She cleared out and reorganized her pantry and other home spaces.

“When the world shut down, it gave me time to tend to other areas. I had the time to sit and arrange and organize,” she said.

She also talks to her clients about the benefits of simplifying their surroundings, even though working from home and having children learning remotely presented challenges for many families.

“I think that it takes off stress that sometimes we don’t even realize we have,” she said. “I think when you clear out clutter and organize and you step back into the space, you realize there was something missing there all along that you didn’t have. I think, it’s your peace,” she said.

Even organizing a desk filled with paperwork can make a difference. “There’s less clutter in your mind as well,” Moss said.

With spring here after a very difficult year, it’s not too late to jump in when times allows.