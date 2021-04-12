A year later: We are still cleaning, but maybe not quite as much

For many people, “spring cleaning” has been going on for more than a year now. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, people stocked up on cleaning supplies and disinfectant wipes (if they could find them).
Those at home with extra time on their hands shoved up their sleeves and decluttered closets, reorganized cabinets and deep cleaned long neglected spaces.
Spring cleaning, in various forms, has taken place for generations. In the age of Covid-19, cleaning and disinfecting – as well as taking more control of one’s home environment through decluttering and organizing – became a priority for many during uncertain times.
“People went into super cleaning,” said Erin M. Moss, a local licensed mental health counselor in private practice.
“I believe, in the process, many adapted their own methods of cleaning and organizing which helped to provide a sense of security amid the pandemic. Many also used the extra time home to get things together. This helps strengthen mental well-being,” she said.
One year later
Early in the pandemic, as part of their more vigorous cleaning routines, many people wiped down groceries and packages. Then, as more information came out about how the virus can spread, so too did updated guidelines.
According to information posted on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, updated Dec. 31, the risk of infection by the virus from food products, food packaging or bags is thought to be very low.
That’s because coronaviruses, like the one that causes Covid-19, are thought to spread mostly person-to-person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks, according to the CDC. (That’s why health officials have stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.)
“It is possible that a person can get Covid-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or food packaging, that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” the CDC notes.
Currently, no cases of Covid-19 have been identified where infection was thought to have occurred by touching food, food packaging, or shopping bags, according to the website.
The CDC does, however, emphasize the importance of hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after shopping, handling food packages, or before preparing or eating food – as well as other times throughout the day.
Routine cleaning of surfaces in the home is recommended.
On April 5, the CDC offered updated guidance on cleaning and disinfecting your home on its website. For regular cleaning at home: "Cleaning with a household cleaner that contains soap or detergent reduces the amount of germs on surfaces and decreases risk of infection from surfaces. In most situations, cleaning alone removes most virus particles on surfaces. Disinfection to reduce transmission of Covid-19 at home is likely not needed unless someone in your home is sick or if someone who is positive for Covid-19 has been in your home within the last 24 hours."
Its guidance includes cleaning high-touch surfaces regularly – for example, daily – and after you have visitors in your home. (The CDC also recommends asking unvaccinated visitors to wear masks.) High-touch surfaces include doorknobs, tables, handles, light switches and countertops.
The CDC advises cleaning other surfaces in your home when they are visibly dirty or as needed: "Clean them more frequently if people in your household are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19. You might also choose to disinfect," according to the website.
And, if someone is sick, keep the person in a separate bedroom and bathroom, if possible, and follow additional guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting listed on the CDC website.
Less spring cleaning?
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) reported this from its recent National Cleaning Survey from a sample of 1,005 adults: There may be less spring cleaning going on in 2021 (69% of households plan to spring clean this year, down 8% since 2019 and 2020 surveys), but that may be due to millions of Americans being at home for months during the pandemic.
“Spring cleaning typically involves ‘deep cleaning’ rooms throughout your home. With so many people working from home during the past year, many have been ‘deep cleaning’ their homes more frequently. That can explain why less people feel the need to spring clean in 2021,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications and Outreach, in the new release.
When asked if they were cleaning and organizing more than usual throughout the year due to Covid-19, 55% of respondents answer “yes”; 27% say their routines haven’t changed.
Also, 37% of Americans surveyed say that they have more cleaning knowledge now than before the pandemic.
“That’s understandable,” Sansoni said, “given the consistent, regular information updates directed at consumers to clean, disinfect and launder as directed.”
Proper use of products
The ACI, CDC and the Environmental Protection Agency all emphasize the importance of using cleaners and disinfectants safely and effectively. That means reading product labels. Not mixing products, such as bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. And keeping products away from children and pets.
The EPA offers on its website “Six Steps for Safe and Effective Disinfectant Use.” These include checking to see if your product is EPA approved. Reading the directions to see where products can be used. Pre-cleaning surfaces with soap and water. Following the contact time in the directions (how long the surface should remain wet to ensure the product is effective). Wearing gloves; washing hands. And keeping products out of reach of children.
A fresh start
Moss, the local licensed mental health counselor, has been following the cleaning and disinfecting Covid-19 guidelines since reopening for in-person visits with clients in July, after months of virtual appointments.
But with no one coming through the doors for months, the last year gave her time to deep clean, declutter, organize and update her waiting room. Her clients noticed and reacted positively to the change.
“I said ‘if I’m going to come back after this storm, I want to come back to something new and fresh,’ ” she said.
She also had the time to make changes at her own home. She cleared out and reorganized her pantry and other home spaces.
“When the world shut down, it gave me time to tend to other areas. I had the time to sit and arrange and organize,” she said.
She also talks to her clients about the benefits of simplifying their surroundings, even though working from home and having children learning remotely presented challenges for many families.
“I think that it takes off stress that sometimes we don’t even realize we have,” she said. “I think when you clear out clutter and organize and you step back into the space, you realize there was something missing there all along that you didn’t have. I think, it’s your peace,” she said.
Even organizing a desk filled with paperwork can make a difference. “There’s less clutter in your mind as well,” Moss said.
With spring here after a very difficult year, it’s not too late to jump in when times allows.
“If you haven’t been doing that all along, I think now is a great time to start. The sun is out. Open the windows, get the sun shining in. Put on some good music, Moss said.
"Allow yourself to get emotionally attached to whatever it is you are doing and taking care of your space. It is an extension of you. Out with the old, in with the new,” she said.
Some resources:
If you are serious about spring cleaning and looking for tips, here are two websites and one book to help you clean safely and leave no dust bunny behind.
• It comes as no surprise that Good Housekeeping offers a comprehensive list on how to snap your house into shape. You will find 33 tips, including instructions on cleaning everything from shower curtains and mattresses to children’s toys and reusable shopping bags.
• Family Safety & Health magazine, a publication of the National Safety Council, lists a dozen safety tips to follow before hauling out the scrub bucket and cleaning supplies.
• “Home Comforts: The Art & Science of Keeping House” by Cheryl Mendelson (Scribner), at nearly 900 pages, has been called the modern bible of cleaning. Originally published in 1999, this book offers not only multiple sections on cleanliness but also a wealth of information on everything else related to the home.