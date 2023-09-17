One of the two top-prize-winning tickets in Thursday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold at a gas station convenience store in Cattaraugus County, New York Lottery officials reported.

The ticket, worth $17,582.50, was purchased at the Kwik Fill station, 1 E. Washington St., Ellicottville. The other winner was sold at a convenience store in Manhattan.

They matched all five winning numbers: 11, 19, 20, 27 and 37. There were 89 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $592.50 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.