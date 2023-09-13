July 9, 1934 – Aug. 19, 2023

For more than 50 years, Takako J. Michii was Japan's foremost cultural ambassador in Western New York.

Arriving here as a newlywed in fall 1966 when her husband joined the Music Department at the University at Buffalo on a Fulbright fellowship, she began by giving classes in calligraphy, origami and the tea ceremony. She took part in Noh theater and taiko drumming.

She was a master teacher in three schools of Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement. She was long associated with Chapter 50 of Ikebana International in Buffalo and served as its president.

"Flowers are not just flowers," she told Buffalo News reporter Jane Kwiatkowski in 2010. "Flowers symbolize the whole universe. ... So Ikebana is not a decorative art. You are talking to nature. The creation is your conversation."

She went on to teach high school and college classes in the Japanese language and served as president of the committee that fostered the relationship with Buffalo's first Sister City – Kanazawa, Japan.

"Kanazawa is very similar to Buffalo," she remarked in 2010. "It is an old city with a rich history that faces the Sea of Japan."

Joining the UB faculty in 1970, during her 15 years there she founded the Japanese Language and Studies program and became its director, developing courses in Japanese history, philosophy and art. For the State Department of Education, she initiated the Regents program for Japanese.

The Japan Culture Center of Western New York, which she worked for many years to establish, noted on its Facebook page that she was "an unmatched force for peace and cultural understanding in both Buffalo and Kanazawa."

She died Aug. 19 in her home in Lancaster after a period of declining health. She was 89.

The former Takako Nakamura was born into a family of medical professionals in Tokyo. One of her grandmother's brothers was personal physician to the Japanese emperor.

"My father, who is a doctor, assumed all his children would be doctors," she told Buffalo News reporter Catherine Smith in 1980. "My sister is a pediatrician and my brother is a cardiologist. My mother is a pharmacologist."

Describing herself as "a bit of a black sheep," she took a different path. She studied international law at the International Christian University in Tokyo and French language and culture at Tokyo's L'Institut Franco-Japonais.

She became a lifestyle section reporter for the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper in Tokyo and served as an interpreter for the Beatles when they came to perform in the Budokan in 1966.

Her husband became double bassist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and she helped found the BPO's Women's Committee, developing friendships with Van Cliburn and other leading figures in classical music. She collaborated with Leonard Bernstein to establish and promote the Pacific Music Festival that toured Japan. Through her efforts, the Cleveland Quartet and Andre Watts performed in Japan and then-BPO music director Semyon Bychkov conducted the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo.

Dr. Michii earned a master’s degree in linguistics at UB, then completed a doctorate in educational studies. She taught Japanese at the former Calasanctius Preparatory School, where she helped start the Asian Club.

In 1980, she secured a $58,000 grant from the Japan Foundation, which she used to expand the UB’s Japanese program and create a nine-week summer institute with films, lectures and workshops on Japanese calligraphy. It was the first time the foundation had given a grant to a public educational institution. She also initiated an exchange program between UB and her alma mater in Tokyo.

During the 1980s, she operated Salon de Michii, a boutique for Japanese art in Williamsville that sold jewelry, silks, handicrafts and objects of art she collected. She also helped organize Buffalo’s first Japan Week in 1986 and started Japanese language classes at Williamsville North High School. She was honored by the State Senate in 1989 as a Woman of Distinction.

In recent years, she continued to teach as a private tutor. Active in the Friends of the Japanese Garden, a gift from Japan behind the Buffalo History Museum, she also was a state-certified aesthetician and practiced tai chi.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, Maki Lawrence and Yuki Christopher; a brother, Dr. Hachiro Nakamura; and a grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in Kleinhans Music Hall.