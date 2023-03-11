Of Grandview Bay, NY passed peacefully March 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of David Licht; Loving sister of Catherine (Dean) Becker, James (Darlene) Renaldo, William (Gloria) Renaldo, Daniel (Peggy) Fix, the late Pamela Renaldo, the late Joseph Renaldo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends will be received Sun. 3/12, 1-5 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg, NY 14075 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Roswell Park and Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences can be made at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.
LICHT Patricia (nee Renaldo)
