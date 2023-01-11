 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEWANDOWSKI Dolores M. , (nee Pakiela)

LEWANDOWSKI Dolores M. , (nee Pakiela)
LEWANDOWSKI Dolores M. (nee Pakiela) Of West Falls, NY January 10, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Lewandowski; loving mother of Marie C. (James) Waris, Frank T. Lewandowski, Karen M. (Paul) Ricciardi, Annette M. (Joseph) Simon, William J. (Melinda) Lewandowski, Dawn M. (Daryl) Lewandowski and the late Barbara A. Lewandowski; grandmother of James, Jennifer, Michael, Daniel, Thomas, Sherilyn, Andrea, Benjamin, Samuel, Verdilia and Mekano; great grand mother of Lily, Cora and Lucy. Also survived by 2 nieces. The family will receive friends Friday 4 pm – 7 pm at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 am in St. George's Church 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to ST. George's Haiti Mission. Online condolences may be shared at www. febrownsons.com

