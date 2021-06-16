Letter: Minor political parties challenge the status quo

On June 3, George Will wrote “All laws regulating campaigns are enacted by people with conflicts of interest – interests in advantaging themselves and disadvantaging challengers.” Thank goodness The News’ editorial board stopped reading their newspaper after penning “A minor aggravation,” which appeared on the previous page.

The editorial praised the functionality of the two-party system, a $20 trillion-plus national debt raised in a generation proves this, and called for the elimination of third political parties, except for the Libertarians, who escaped The News’ censure and are useful, it appears, as some sort of safety valve for the conscience if a Republican candidate is particularly odious.

Upon reading this editorial, cheers rang out from fans of democracy in Havana and Pyongyang. Voters there know that family dynasties make for the best rulers, and fair competition in political races is for suckers and losers. Our 1995-2010 interregnum and the fact that over half the people eligible didn’t vote in the 2018 gubernatorial election can easily be explained away.

It is clear that Americans should not have to endure the nuisance of minor political parties with their qualified candidates espousing sound ideas. There are just too many choices, and two national political parties are clearly enough.