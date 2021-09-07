Letter: Brooks' column on Islam ignores the stark realities

David Brooks’ piece on radical Islam retreating is not believable. The chaotic and tragic Afghanistan withdrawal leaves a strategic area in Asia under the control of the Taliban, a dangerous terrorist group. ISIS and al-Qaida fighters are cheering and being welcomed back. As a result, it may be more difficult now to defend the homeland than Brooks naively believes.

Our president has let our allies down by not coordinating the withdrawal with them and the American people down by blaming those left behind as if it was their fault and they may actually have wanted to stay. The lack of planning has delivered the Afghans and Americans left behind to a ruthless, pitiless theocracy that will destroy lives and erase the positive gains made for women.

Brooks doesn’t mention Iran, its nuclear weapons and its role in upheaval in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza. He ignored Iran’s global threat as it races to achieve nuclear capability. Israel may be its first target but Iran is focusing on other nations as well.

The case for radical Islam’s global retreat that Brooks made doesn’t match the current reality on the other side of the world.

Elinor Weiss

Williamsville