July 13, 2023 age 69 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 40 years to Dianna (nee Petrillo) Lesinski; dearest father of Maria Lesinski (Ben Hicks); best friend to Henry, his dog; son of the late Joseph J. Jr and Lorene Lesinski; dear brother of Joseph J. III (Patricia) Lesinski and the late John J. Lesinski; son in law of Eleanore (late Joseph) Petrillo; brother in law of Joellen Petrillo, Angela (Sam) Bouaban, Joseph (Annette) Petrillo and Carolyn (Me) Bouabane; godfather of Brayden Porter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday July 20 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Friday July 21 from 2-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew) where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Mr. Lesinski was the past Assistant Chief, past Commissioner and lifetime member of Rescue Hose Co. #1, former owner of Town Park Liquors, co-owner of Joseph J. Lesinski Insurance Agency and a member of the Floss Ave. Mens' Choir. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SPCA serving Erie County.