Tonawanda Twp. April 5, 2023. Husband of the late Anna Marie Stevenson Lennon; Dear father of Jennifer (Mark) Sullivan, J. Michael (Lisa) and J. Patrick (Rose) Lennon; loving grandfather of Julie (Jeremy) Lilga, Holly, Valerie Sullivan, Mary, Briege Lennon, Neve and Luke Lennon; brother of Timothy (Patricia) Lennon; loving companion of Kathleen Kanaley Prem; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Wednesday 3-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's RC Church 1525 Sheridan Dr. (at Elmwood Ave.) Kenmore Thursday 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial to St. Joseph Collegiate Institute c/o Office of Institutional Advancement 845 Kenmore Ave. Buffalo, 14223 are preferred. Condolence may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
LENNON J. Michael, Esq.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FBI Buffalo raided a West Side house Tuesday morning to execute a federal search warrant, said Jeannie McBride, the local FBI office's public …
Several media organizations reported Wednesday that the FBI and worldwide partners successfully shut down Genesis Market, reportedly a cybercr…
Johnson is now free to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres, who drafted him in the first round, 31st overall, in 2019.
In a cruel twist of fate, the Sabres’ memorable season that showcased their plethora of young talent prolific offensive attack might be decide…
This week's international takedown of an online marketplace selling stolen account login credentials ensnared a 26-year-old Buffalo man.