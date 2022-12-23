 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lena Belle Hart

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Lena Belle Hart, mother of Henry Wesley.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News