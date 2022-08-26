Have you been looking for a cutie pie like me ? Well, look not further , here I am --... View on PetFinder
The departure of 27% of the staff was, with a few exceptions, partly due to a "toxic" and demoralizing workplace under Shea's President Michael Murphy, four current and former Shea's employees told The Buffalo News.
"They have to start Week 1 the way they finished last year. The best players in this league do that and that’s my expectation for Josh this year,” Palmer said.
The Vegas Golden Knights' fourth home preseason game is Oct. 4, and fans will receive a Jack Eichel statue. Sort of.
Mediak, perhaps best known for her "Good News with Gabby" features, said her new job is in a Top 40 market but declined to reveal the city or station.
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.
A suspected marijuana transaction that went awry resulted in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl just after midnight Friday on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo.
Niagara County sheriff’s deputies said Ria E. Vannoort was attending a party at a home on East Lake Road and went onto the lake on a personal watercraft.
Bills starters – and their backups, too – shined in what was a dominating, 42-15 victory over the Broncos in front of a big crowd at Highmark Stadium in the second preseason game.
Holder announced her departure after two years at Channel 2 over the weekend on Twitter before saying an on-air goodbye at the end of Channel 2’s 11 p.m. newscast Sunday.
After two decades of managing elections for other Republicans, Nicholas A. Langworthy claimed victory of his own early this morning, even if by the narrowest of margins over Carl P. Paladino for the GOP nomination in the 23rd Congressional District.