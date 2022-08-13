August 9, 2022. Belovedwife of Timothy J. Leary, Sr.; loving mother of Timothy J., Jr. (Elizabeth) Leary, Meghan (Al) Testa and Caitlin (Hudson) Shelby; adored Bubba of Matthew, Joseph and Noa Maeve Leary, Charlotte and Henry Testa and Margaret and Eleanor Shelby; dear sister of Susan (late Lynn) Murphy, Richard Bainbridge and Elizabeth (Gilbert) Schmelzinger. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca (same as Hoy Funeral Home). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:15 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.olvbasilica.orglive-streaming.
LEARY — Barbara B. (nee Bainbridge)
