LEAHY Daniel R. "Dan"

LEAHY Daniel R. "Dan"
Passed away January 14, 2023; Beloved husband of Kerry (Roberts) Leahy, loving father of Allison and Benjamin Leahy, dear son of Peggy (Fitzgerald) and the late Thomas J. Leahy, son-in-law of the late Patricia J. Roberts, brother of William (Margaret), Patrick (Nancy), Eileen Stack, Timothy (Barbara) and Susan (Peter Kinsella) Leahy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Thursday from 3-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington Street in Buffalo, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo. On-line register book and obit at www.CANNANFH.com.

