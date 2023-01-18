Passed away January 14, 2023; Beloved husband of Kerry (Roberts) Leahy, loving father of Allison and Benjamin Leahy, dear son of Peggy (Fitzgerald) and the late Thomas J. Leahy, son-in-law of the late Patricia J. Roberts, brother of William (Margaret), Patrick (Nancy), Eileen Stack, Timothy (Barbara) and Susan (Peter Kinsella) Leahy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Thursday from 3-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington Street in Buffalo, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo. On-line register book and obit at www.CANNANFH.com.
LEAHY Daniel R. "Dan"
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alan Pergament: CBS' Tony Romo tells Bills fans what they didn't want to hear – and he returns Sunday
Pergament asks Bills fans: How much Tony Romo is too much?
Buffalo Bills tickets have been selling for astronomical prices throughout the 2022 regular season.
Observations: Studying pays off as rookie Kaiir Elam makes key interception in Buffalo Bills' wild-card victory
Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam stepped into the lineup after an injury to Dane Jackson and made a couple of huge plays in the Bills’ 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium.
The Buffalo News obtained a list with the names of 35 people who died due to the blizzard in Erie County. Nearly all of the newly identified victims died in Buffalo. Here's what we know.
• Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
"She lived a really rough life, and my heart breaks that she had a really rough death, too," her daughter Nikki Demers said.
Former Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.
The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.
Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 34-31 wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium ...
A Buffalo restaurant has removed a social media post featuring Martin Luther King Jr. after it caused backlash on social media. The Draft Room posted to its Instagram page a black-and-white photo of King edited to be wearing a Buffalo Sabres jersey.