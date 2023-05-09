Of Orchard Park, New York, May 5, 2023. Beloved husband of Deanna J. (Wittmeyer) Laurie; loving father of Brenda L. (Douglas) Manfredi, Sandra (Robert Draudt) Walter and Lisa A. (John) Waterhouse; grandfather of Dylan, Jenna, Bobbie Jo, Jessica, Cassandra and Victoria; great-grandfather of Julie, Angela, Shelby, Maddison, Abigail, Lincoln and Payton; brother of John (Anita) Laurie, Lynnda Laurie and the late Dana Laurie. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4pm – 7pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY, with Odd Fellows Ceremony at 6pm. Services Thursday at the United Methodist Church of Orchard Park 3700 N. Buffalo Rd. Orchard Park, NY.