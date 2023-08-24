Of Hamburg, NY August 22, 2023; beloved wife of Peter C. Latona, Jr.; loving mother of Rhett (Jennine) Eichorn, Nadine (Brian) Chapman, Jill (Abe) Wirth and Christian (Jessica) Latona; cherished grandma to 6 grandchildren; dear sister of Donald (Mary) Pye, Peggy (Nicholas) Gervase, Georgia (Leif) Ericson, Jeanette Sovereign and William (late Maureen) Pye; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 1-4 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555) where Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences www.kaczorfunerals.com
LATONA Carol L. (nee Pye)
