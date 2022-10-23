October 20, 2022. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Carol Leich Lathrop; dear father of Chuck (Hazel), Susan (Mark) Hamilton and the late Gary (Lori); grandfather of Caroline, Candace, Christine and Kent; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of the late Hazel Menzies, Howard, Gerald and Allene Brunea. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bowmansville United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
LATHROP Carl F.
