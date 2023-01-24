'Large storm system' could bring more snow to WNY this week

A "large storm system" is expected to bring Western New York a steady blanket of snow throughout this week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

But with an inch or two of snow expected to fall each day, the impact will be nowhere near the storms Buffalo battled through in November and December, forecasters say.

Most of Tuesday's snow was expected to fall before 9 a.m., the Weather Service reported, with scattered flurries after 2 p.m. Wind gusts could reach as high as 44 mph. However, by day's end, total snowfall could be as little as one inch.

Wednesday, the region is expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow, with most of it falling after 11 a.m., according to the weather service.

That is part of the "large storm system" that will touch on the Buffalo metro area before saving most of its impact for the North Country, which may receive 9 inches or more of snow.

After Wednesday, Buffalo will get mostly scattered snow showers, the weather service said.