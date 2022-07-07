 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LANGRECK Vincent A.

Age 58, of East Concord passed away July 6, 2022. Husband of Tina Langreck; father of Karl (Miranda) Langreck and Sabrina Langreck; step-father of Joseph (Kel) Bender; grandfather of Bryson "Squirt". He is also survived by his siblings and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, July 8, 2022 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main Street, Springville, NY. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.

