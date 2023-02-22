LANGHANS Craig N. of Springville, NY. Unexpectedly February 18, 2023. Beloved husband of Vera (nee Meier) Langhans; loving father of Kristy Dawn Briggs, Nathan James Langhans, Vera Marie (Andrew) Stobnicki, Katelynn Joelle (fiance' Mike Reynolds), Jonathan Scott Langhans and Shawn Thomas Langhans; grandfather of Vera Elizabeth Stobnicki and Jacob and Emily Briggs; brother of Donna Fay (David) Fay and Cheryl Marlene (Mark) Sasse; son of Janice (nee Higbee) and the late Harold Langhans. The family will receive friends Thursday 2pm-8pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services Friday 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church 4536 S. Buffalo St. Orchard Park, NY. Friends Invited. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
