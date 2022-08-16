 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LANGE Estelle (nee Ober)

Of Hamburg, NY, August 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lange Sr.; dearest mother of Jacqueline (late Joseph) Hassey, Marilyn Lange, Beverly (John) McGowan, Richard (late Gillian; fiancée, Margaret Leggio) Lange, Kathleen (David) Holland and the late Robert J. (surviving Loretta) Lange Jr.; cherished grandma of 18 grandchildren and survived by 31 great grandchildren; loving sister of Elaine (late Howard) Mushaben, Gerome (late Sharon) Ober and the late Loretta (Don) Jorgenson, Robert (Dorothy) Ober and Alvin (surviving Marie) Ober; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 19th at 10 AM at Saints Peter and Paul R.C. Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).

