LALLY Patrick A. Of West Falls, NY, January 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Katherine A. (Webster) Lally; loving father of Joshua P. Lally; son of the late Robert (late Rose) Lally; son in law of Vicki (late Clair) Barnhardt. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, from 4 pm – 7 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park. Funeral Service Monday at 11 am St. John's Lutheran Church 4536 S. Buffalo St. Orchard Park, NY. Pat was instrumental in growing the sport of youth Lacrosse in WNY. Coaching future coaches in Orchard Park, East Aurora, Hamburg and beyond became a passion in Pat's life. Memorials may be made to East Aurora Lacrosse Boosters c/o Kathi Lally 197 Old Glenwood Rd. West Falls, NY 14170. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com