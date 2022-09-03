 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LALLEY Patrick F.

  • Updated
  • 0
September 1, 2022. Loving husband of 54 years of Kathy (Kam) Lalley. Dear father of Karen (Hugger) Adymy, late Kevin Lalley, Colleen (Jeff) Kandefer, and Pat (Kristen) Lalley. Loving Papa of Patrick, Ryan, Kevin, Maggie, Anna, Maddie and Baloo. Proud Grandpa of Megan, Janey and Kevin Sheehan. Brother of Marie Therese "Mimi" (late Dennis) Daley, late Michael (Diane) Lalley, late Myles (Peggy) Lalley, late Loretta (Wayne) Wheatley and the late Timothy Lalley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Martin of Tours Church at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please take a day off from work and spend it with your family. Patrick was a retired NYS Trooper, a master craftsman and the best Papa ever. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com

