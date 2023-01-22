KURKOWIAK Lorraine M. (nee Wesolowski) January 21, 2023 age 90 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Kurkowiak; dearest mother of Janice (David) Kieser, Joyce (Jeffrey) Kawa and Jack (Dona) Kurkowiak; dear grandmother of Christopher (Michelle) Kieser, Nicholas (Sarah) Kieser, Katie and Amy Kawa, Karly (Joshua) Miller, Casey and Courtney Kurkowiak and Adam Hudymiak; great grandmother of Morgan, Joshua, Noah and Benjamin; daughter of the late Adam and Leona (nee Szymanski) Wesolowski; sister of late Jean (late Bob) Palaszewski, late Edwin (late Margaret) Wesolowski and the late Don (Liz) Wesolowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday Jan. 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:15 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice.