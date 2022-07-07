 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KUMOR, Agnes

Happy birthday in Heaven, Auntie. You are still missed so much. You were so special to my family. I loved every minute that we spent together.

Loved and missed forever your niece, SANDY

