Of North Boston, NY. August 23, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (Luno) Kulik. "Dad, you got everything you own by the sweat of your brow, you couldn't wait till each morning to do it all over again, but the time has come for you to rest, a job well done." Father of James W. Kulik, Kathleen M. (Joseph) Mrugala, Kimberly A. (Michael) O' Connor and Kristin L. (Scott) Obenshain; grandfather of Faith Winship, Joshua, Meagen and Leo Mrugala, Chelsea Wilkins, Kala Gostomski, Heather O'Connor, Brian Obenshain, Amanda Koshinski, and Melissa Kales. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday 3 pm – 7 pm and Monday 11 am – 1 pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com