KUEBLER Herman R.

of Kenmore, NY November 18, 2022 Beloved husband of Janet (George) Kuebler. Dear father of Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Saleet, Deborah (George) Ciancio and Kristen (Michael) Sikorski Loving grandfather of Alyssa, George, Edward, Sydney and Aaron, brother of Virginia Kuebler (David Romanczak) also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday November 26th at 11:00 am at Deerhurst Presbyterian Church 257 Deerhurst Pkwy. Tonawanda, NY. Mr. Kuebler was a Docent Emeritus of the Buffalo Zoo. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deer hurst Presbyterian Church or the Buffalo Zoo Education Dept. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com