passed away suddenly Tuesday May 9, 2023, after a brief illness. Husband of Patricia (DeCillis) Kudla of 60 years; father of John Kudla (Michelle) of Alden, NY; and Sharon (Kudla) Guerra of Albuquerque, NM; grandfather of Anthony Kudla, Christopher Mings, Megan Mings, Roman Guerra, Matthew Guerra; brother of the late Lorraine Kociemski of Buffalo, NY. John served his community of Buffalo, NY for 34 years as a firefighter reaching the rank of Battalion Chief. John was also a proud member of the U.S Army. John will be truly missed by his family and friends and will always be remembered as a patient, kind and giving person who also loved the Buffalo Bills. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 pm at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Rd. Williamsville. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Monday, 11 am at St. Timothy RC Church Tonawanda NY. In lieu of flowers please give what you can to the American Heart Association. On line condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.
KUDLA John F.
