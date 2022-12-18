KOCHMANSKI Marie E. (nee Vollmer)

of Darien Center, NY unexpectedly passed away December 15, 2022. Beloved wife of John Kochmanski; loving mother of Nicole (Lawrence) Lampke, Julie (Brian) Zielonka, Katie (Anthony) Poupalos, John A. (Marisa), Mary and Annie Kochmanski; dear Babcia of Levi, Sofia, Jesse, Noah, Laney, Charli, James, Micah, Alex and Harper; sister of Marilyn DePlato, Gerrie (Mark) Janis, Judie Lopez, Cindy Grabowski, Joanne (Randy) Sherman, Joe (Jackie), David (Michelle) and Scott (Carol) Vollmer, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Darien Center, NY on Thursday at 10 AM. (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to All Babies Cherished, Batavia, NY. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.