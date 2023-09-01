It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joyce Carol (Privitera) Knowles (81) on July 06, 2023. She is dearly loved by many. Joyce is affectionately known as Joycee, AJ, GG, and Ma by family and friends. She was born on October 11, 1941 in Buffalo, NY to her loving parents, Ben and Felicia (Sciolino) Privitera. She leaves behind her devoted and caring husband of 23 years, James (Jim) Knowles, her daughter Tina Marie (Privitera) Amato, her son David John Klemens, 2 grandsons Wesley and Trevor Klemens, Great-Grandson MyKale Stewart, 3 close and loving sisters Dolores (Phil) Panzarella, Lorraine (Richard) Lindell, Judy (Larry) Lami, several adoring nieces and nephews and cousins. Joyce was predeceased by her "big brother and advisor" Robert (Marylou) Privitera. Joyce comes from a strong loving close family, who all feel the void of her absence until we meet again. Joyce graduated from Annunciation Catholic High School in Buffalo, NY in 1959, where all her classmates found her a "Tiny Titan". In 1963 She adventures to Southern California and fell in love with the mild weather. She has resided there for the last 60 years and has been the gateway for other family members to migrate to the west coast. Joyce found a wonderfully, exciting job at a prestigious music company after arriving in Southern California. She worked with talents such as Henry Mancini. She told many stories about these times. Such as her friendship with Mae West and delivering music to The Rat Pack, Andy Williams, and other well-known celebrities. From 1981 to her retirement in 2005, Joyce owned and solely operated her retail food company at Orange County Market Bazaar. She accurately named her business "The Head Nut". She was a savvy entrepreneur. Joyce was always lending a helping hand to family, friends and strangers. Her smile and sparkling eyes lit up a room. She absolutely loved to dance and was the life of the party! She will be fondly remembered for her quick wit and one-line zingers. Joyce's solid motherly advice will be passed down through generations. Joyce was an avid dog lover, her beloved Peanut and LuLu could always be found on her lap. Joyce supported nearby dog shelters and the family asks that we all carry on this tradition in her memory. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.