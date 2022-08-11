KNOTT Rosemary T. (nee Barrett)

August 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lester V. Knott Jr.; dearest mother of Kevin (Connie), Mary and Michael (Laurie) Knott; loving grandmother of Lisa Knott, Laurie (Brandon) WalshReed and Nayiri Nazarian and greatgrandmother of Micah, Brendan, Gwenyth, and baby Walsh-Reed; dear sister of Maureen (Thomas) Macvittie and the late Anne Marie Barrett, late Raymond (late Mary) Barrett, late Jack (Alice) Barrett; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 3-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca (same as Hoy Funeral Home). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, at Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family Worship Site at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Canonization of Father Baker Fund.