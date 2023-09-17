dearest father of David (Karen) and the late Robert (survived by Ann Marie) Knaisch; grandfather of Michael (Kimberly), Daniel (Amanda), Jonathan and Katherine Knaisch; also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. George had served his Country and his community well. He served in the Army as a First Lieutenant in the Combat Engineer unit in Korea from 1950-1953. He served as Mayor of the Village of Orchard Park from 1981-1989. Prior to this, he served many years as a trustee. He also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals, Ethics Committee, and as Past President of the Erie County Village Officials Association from 1984-1985. He was a life member of the Orchard Park Volunteer Fire Company. Served as a Post Commander for VFW 6247. George spent many years as a master carpenter and belonged to the Carpenter's Union. He retired in 1990. George most enjoyed his vegetable garden, working in his wood shop and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 19th from 3 7 PM, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, 6575 East Quaker Street (aka Rte 20A), Orchard Park NY. Services will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, in St. John's Lutheran Evangelical Church, 4536 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Church. Online condolences available at www.febrownsons.com