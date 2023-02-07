Of Amherst, passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Barbara M. (Cross-O'Brien); dear father of Laura (Richard) Mykich, Peter (Amy), and Carol (Michael) Dibease; loving grandfather of Peter, Molly, Zachary, Cara Lynn, Patrick, William, Erin and Jacob; step-grandfather of Joseph, Ryan and Christopher; former husband of Barbara A. (Malecki); dear friend of Roy Ciaramella; predeceased by brother David and sister Joan Thomsen. Paul was retired from Red Star Express and was a longtime Teamster and member of the DuDrop Athletic Club. Services were private.
