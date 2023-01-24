KLEIN, RSM Sr. Mary Joan (formerly Sr. Mary Martina) January 21, 2023. Daughter of the late Marvin J. and Anna C.(nee Michalski) Klein. Sister of Elaine (Richard) Gacek; Susan Camillo; late Marvin Klein. Loving aunt of nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, January 25th from 2-4:30PM and from 6-7PM at Mercy Center,625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM in Mercy Center Chapel. Family and friends are welcome. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME. 716-822-1260.