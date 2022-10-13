 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KIRISITS Richard

KIRISITS Richard Of Angola, NY, October 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Barbara Kirisits. Loving father of Joanna (Jonathan Valone) Kirisits. Brother of Ronald, the late Raymond and Carolyn Kirisits. Cherished grandfather of Alexa KirisitsUrbaniak and Matthew Kirisits. Greatgrandfather of Michael Kirisits. Friends may call Saturday from 6 PM 9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY. Graveside services will be held Monday at 10 AM in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Brant, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CEMETERY. Richard was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richard E. Kirisits, Lake Shore Central Schools Scholarship Fund.

