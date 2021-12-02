Tags
John E. Rados Sr. was “violently assaulted and robbed by a lone male subject” after leaving the Four Aces Bar and Grill at 11:40 p.m. Monday, police said.
Genesis performed a lush two-hour set of beloved poetical ballads and jaunty, dance-inducing pop tunes at its sold-out KeyBank Center concert on Saturday night, ending a 13-year hiatus.
Mychajliw has racked up his share of careers – TV reporter, school board spokesman, campaign spokesman and for the last nine years, the top debits and credits guy in Erie County government (not to mention unsuccessful congressional candidate).
"There was little to feel good about other than the scoreboard and Knox’s dominant performance," writes Jason Wolf.
On Josh Allen, Belichick said, “He’s got good leadership and toughness out there. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”
Erie County will provide $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a former UB student whose civil rights were violated when a sheriff’s deputy beat him outside a Bills game in 2017 and threw him in jail.
Superintendent Kriner Cash, in a letter to the school community, said his staff was looking for a company to immediately replace Affinity Empowering, which had managed in-school testing since September.
"It's zoned industrial, but we have a noise ordinance," said County Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso, the city's former chief code enforcement officer.
A lake effect snow advisory is in place for portions of the Southern Tier through 7 a.m. Monday, with narrow but intense lake effect bands.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
