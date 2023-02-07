Went to be with her Lord on February 4, 2023. Jerry was born in Buffalo, February 16th, 1932, to Dr. Joseph and Alice Drexelius. She was married for 49 years to the love of her life, Bernard J. Kennedy, who predeceased her in 2007. She is survived by her most loving and loyal children, Mary Kathleen (Jen) of Barrington, Rhode Island, Maureen of Snyder, NY, Tricia Killip (Doug) of Rye, NY, Colleen Insalaco (Sean) of Snyder, NY, and Joseph B. (Kristine) of Rye, NY. She was blessed with nine "awesome" grandchildren; Dillon, Sam, Bernard Joseph, Juliana, Mathew, Katherine, Adare, Brendan, and Quinn. Her greatest achievement in life was her selfless devotion to the care of her special needs daughter Maureen, whom she affectionately called "Mo". Her hope after death was that her family and friends would honor her with their kindness, compassion, and tolerance and celebrate life with much laughter and love. Jerry's family will be present for visitation on Friday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Michael Church, 651 Washington Street, Buffalo NY at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's honor to the Kennedy Family Scholarship Fund at Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo NY 14209. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com