KENDZIERSKI Phyllis M. (nee Kantor) January 7, 2023. Wife of the late Robert Kendzierski; devoted mother of Colleen (Ismael Weegie Vasquez), Timothy, Maria Kendzierski and Kimberly Guasteferro (John Hanf); step-mother of Susan (Jonathan) Neumeister, loving grandmother of Erica and Hilary Skubis, Ashley (George) Babcock, Brittany Marino (Chris Gurnett) and Shane Guasteferro; sister of her twin Dolly Kashuba, Judy Kazmierczak and the late Eugene and Jerome Kantor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 and Queen of Martyrs Church 11 AM. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Prayers to be offered by dear family friend Fr. Jim Bastian. Phyllis was a huge Bills fan, so please feel free to wear your Bills gear. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com