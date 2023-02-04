KELLY Jacqueline M. (nee Bell) Of South Buffalo, NY, January 29, 2023. Loving companion of Frank Ruggiero; dearest mother of Erin K. (Matthew) Casciano, Sean G. Kelly (Shannon Danahy), Reilly E. Kelly (John Ghosen) and Alex Ruggiero; grandmother of Silas, Willow and Scarlett; loving daughter of Mary Ellen (Pitt) and the late Robert J. Bell Sr.; sister of Robert (Barbara) Bell, Cathy Jo (Stephen) Lang and the late Michael Bell; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, February 6, 2023 from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Comfort Care Home. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com