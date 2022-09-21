KEEFE Patricia Ann Of Buffalo, NY, on September 17, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late William V. Keefe and Edna N. (Sorendo) Keefe and devoted sister of William G., Mary M., Thomas M., Maureen T., and the late Dennis M. and Michael S. Keefe; she is also survived by nephews, Nathan R., Robert W.; and niece, Ashley E. Keefe. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours. Please assemble at Church. More information about Patricia's life at www.CANNANFH.com