KARLINSKI Richard V.

September 28, 2022, at the age of 99, only a few weeks short of 100, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor T. (nee Wroblewski) T. (nee Wroblewski) Karlinski; dearest father of late Thomas (Theresa), Elizabeth (Kenneth) Pope, Donald (Kathleen), Richard (Sharon), Robert (late Susan), and Roger (Kathleen) Karlinski; dear grandfather of Christina (Michael) Rainville, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Trinkwalder, Christopher (Shanna) Pope, Kevin, Kristin (Sam), Joseph (Ana), Matthew, and Brian (Helena); cherished great-grandfather of seven; son of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (nee Mysker) Karlinski; brother of Doris Bigelow and the late Eleanor Shreenan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 30th, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd. (Please assemble at the Church) Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Karlinski served as a Commander in the United States Coast Guard Reserve.