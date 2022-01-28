PLEASE READ ALL THE INFORMATION IN THE DOG'S PROFILE, AS WELL AS THE INFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE, niagaradogrescue.com , BEFORE... View on PetFinder
Kaos (20220124-15)
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Instead of basking in the spotlight Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran across the field, bobbing and weaving around players and media, to meet his counterpart – Bills quarterback Josh Allen – to share a hug and pats on the back.
- Updated
Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium ...
Observations: Defensive breakdowns ruin Josh Allen's heroics, lead to one of most painful losses in Bills history
- Updated
The 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will immediately join the four Super Bowl losses and “Homerun Throwback” as the absolute most painful in franchise history, writes Jay Skurski.
- Updated
Among the questions in the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills' 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is the decision to kick the ball into…
- Updated
A judge in New York State Supreme Court ruled Monday that a public mask mandate put in place by the state Department of Health at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul violates the state's constitution, rendering it unenforceable effective immediately.
- Updated
This is the first case prosecuted in Erie County under the new state law that makes a vaccination card a "written instrument," according to the District Attorney's Office.
- Updated
Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on in a thrilling 42-36 OT loss.
- Updated
"What makes this one both a little different and maybe, just maybe, a little more bearable involves a distinction, even if it elevates the worst of the what-ifs: The Bills did things we have waited generations to see," Kirst writes.
- Updated
"It is one thing to blame poor execution after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, or even an inexplicable Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but when it comes to one of the most agonizing losses in franchise history, 'execution' doesn’t cut it as an explanation for a fanbase that has been cut deep.," writes Jay Skurski.
Chiefs fans donate nearly $400,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital out of respect for Josh Allen, Bills fans
- Updated
After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the Buffalo Bills’ hearts, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook.