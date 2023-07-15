Of Tonawanda, corrector of grammar, conveyor of Latin phrases and fierce competitor while watching Jeopardy, joined our Lord and Savior on July 12th. He was 89 years old. Beloved husband of 66 years to Patricia (nee Mosier); devoted father to Christopher (Maria), Ann Marie (Jim) Degen, Mark (Denise), Gregory, Peter (Tammy), and John (Leanne); cherished Grandfather and Great Grand father of Chris (Dana), Shawn, Holly, Kirklind, McKenna, Kimberly, Christina, Cameron, Carter, Keegan and Elsie; loving son of the late John and Elsie Kaleta; dear brother of Elaine Switalski and Lawrence (Barbara). No prior visitation. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at St Christopher's RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda on Monday at 9:30 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com