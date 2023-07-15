Of Tonawanda, corrector of grammar, conveyor of Latin phrases and fierce competitor while watching Jeopardy, joined our Lord and Savior on July 12th. He was 89 years old. Beloved husband of 66 years to Patricia (nee Mosier); devoted father to Christopher (Maria), Ann Marie (Jim) Degen, Mark (Denise), Gregory, Peter (Tammy), and John (Leanne); cherished Grandfather and Great Grand father of Chris (Dana), Shawn, Holly, Kirklind, McKenna, Kimberly, Christina, Cameron, Carter, Keegan and Elsie; loving son of the late John and Elsie Kaleta; dear brother of Elaine Switalski and Lawrence (Barbara). No prior visitation. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at St Christopher's RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda on Monday at 9:30 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
KALETA John A.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The nine-day manhunt for suspected murderer Michael C. Burham in the vicinity of Warren, Pa., came to an end without incident late Saturday afternoon.
Alex Gress made a strong impression when he was chosen to lead 43North, an organization that promotes startup growth in the Buffalo Niagara region.
Alexander J. Wright, 44, was pulled over at 1:30 a.m. Saturday by a police Stop DWI detail.
The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of NFL experience at tailback, defensive end, defensive tackle and safety … and not enough room on the initia…
The Cheektowaga, Iroquois, Tonawanda and West Seneca districts are making plans to involve students and the community as they choose new names…