age 77, passed away July 6, 2023. She was a graduate of South Park High School in 1964. She received her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. Preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Dorothy Kalisz (Maciejewski). She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael; siblings Stephen Kalisz (Sharen) and Betty Reese, daughters Jennifer Waterman (Michael R.) and Julie Sullivan (Greg); grandchildren, Michael U.S.M.C., Erik and Nadia Waterman and Trinity, Alexandra and Quinn Sullivan; nieces, Stephanie and Tiffany Kalisz and Elizabeth Reese; nephew Stephen Kalisz. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, July 14, 2023 at St. Jude the Apostle Paris, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in the Holy Trinity Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the wonderful help and care given by Niagara Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com