BY MATT GLYNN

June 6, 2023

How two Jamestown manufacturers nurture young talent

In the quest to hire young manufacturing talent, two Chautauqua County companies are taking innovative approaches.

• Jamestown Advanced Products is providing paid welding internships to high school students, allowing them to shadow skilled employees and get a sense of the work.

• Jamestown Plastics' CEO helped launch a manufacturing club at a local school district. That club has blossomed into a school curriculum, complete with a modern training center and college credits for students.

Leaders of the two companies say they hope more companies will follow suit in helping young people discover if manufacturing careers suit them. And those students also learn they don't necessarily have to leave town or accumulate student loan debt to find a good job.

"There are good jobs here like the ones that we provide, and there are other companies as well, of course," said Josh Ledestro, director at Jamestown Advanced Products.

Here's a look at how they're helping to develop young talent:

Jamestown Advanced Products

Jamestown Advanced Products makes products. including campground equipment that is shipped all over the United States and Canada.

A sister company, Homestead Implements, produces attachments for farm equipment.

"There is a diversity of things welded here, from comparatively simple to high-skilled welding," said Ledestro, grandson of the company's founder.

Last year, Jamestown Advanced Products brought aboard two interns through a BOCES program. One of them has stayed on with the company, which has 150 employees.

"We're hoping this year we can say the same (about hiring), but regardless, we're just happy to help local students learn more about the factory setting, apply what they're learning from the classroom, and build a resume," Ledestro said. The company has one welding intern this year.

The interns shadow an experienced welder for three weeks. In the fourth and final week, they get to weld independently.

"The pace of welding in a factory is significantly faster than the pace they learn in the classroom," Ledestro said. "It's learning the tips and tricks of being able to work in a factory setting on an assembly line."

In addition to internships, Jamestown Advanced Products also supports local BOCES students. Ledestro said it is an ideal way for students to explore their career options.

"The absolute worst case scenario for the student is to figure out for free that they don't like something and go on to college and try something else," he said.

Jamestown Advanced Products donated materials for 18 grills, so that all of the BOCES students could weld their own grills for a final project. The company applied a powder coating and returned the grills to the students to keep.

Along with introducing young people to welding careers, Jamestown Advanced Products has upskilled some of its own workers, paying for them to complete a welding course at Jamestown Community College.

Lodestro said actively recruiting and developing workers is a good strategy for the company.

"I think the (employers) that are kind of standing around waiting are the ones who are definitely going to be left behind," he said.

Jamestown Plastics

Jay Baker is disappointed that shop classes have disappeared from so many school districts.

"The biggest problem I saw is, there's not even a chance for these children to be exposed to how things are actually made anymore," Baker said. "How do you build a table?"

Baker is passionate about education and manufacturing, and combined those interests at Chautauqua Lake Central School District. He and Randy Stuart, a friend and founder of Stuart Tool and Die, teamed up to launch a manufacturing club at the school district, under the guidance of a certified teacher.

Participation took off, and the program has transitioned to become part of the curriculum. The district opened an eye-catching training center named after Baker and Stuart. And the program has built ties with JCC and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

"There is no downside to this program, whatsoever," Baker said. "This program is for everybody."

For some students, he said, the program provides needed motivation.

"It is turning some kids' lives around, fundamentally changing their lives, because they used to hate school," said Baker, a former president of the School Board. "No way were they going to pursue higher education."

The program is opening students' eyes to career options, and giving them a creative outlet for their skills. A group of students – including some members of the baseball team – built bat racks for baseball field dugouts.

Even if students don't go into manufacturing after high school, the program exposes them to how things work.

"Everybody has to deal with mechanical things in their lives," Baker said. "I'll tell the kids, 'Wouldn't you like to be the guy everybody brings their lawnmower to because it broke?' "

Jamestown Plastics, which is based in Brocton, has hired some students who have come through the program. The company has about 140 employees across its operations.

Joshua Liddell, superintendent of the Chautauqua Lake district, said students from five other districts have enrolled students in the program, and he looks forward to others joining them.

"The machines on our shop floor are what students will be using at some of the top area manufacturing plants and will enable them to be ready to step right into a great-paying job," he said.

The Chautauqua Lake district offers 13 manufacturing, engineering and STEM courses, which amount to 33 college credits, Liddell said.

"The success of this program has led to many of our students transitioning seamlessly into the workforce or to a college or technical school each year."

Baker said it would be "fantastic" if every school could have a similar program, with support from the business community.

"The businesses in an area can't just continue to sit on their hands and go, 'Woe is me,' " Baker said. "They've got to be forceful. They've got to get to the schools and go, 'We have a solution, look at what they're doing at Chautauqua Lake. We can do it here. We can follow the same formula.' "

