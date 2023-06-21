BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

June 21, 2023

Extinguishing a development team

Hook & Ladder Development spent several years firing up South Buffalo’s redevelopment along Seneca Street, including with a popular ice cream shop, but the real estate partnership between three longtime friends and city firefighters has now burned out.

Peter Scarcello Jr. confirmed that he, John Otto Jr. and Gino Gatti dissolved their venture and have gone their separate ways in business, although they remain friends and co-workers.

Scarcello has taken sole ownership of Hook & Ladder, and said he "is still very much pursuing real estate opportunities."

“We did a lot of real good, solid work together, and we all just kind of got to a point where we want to explore different opportunities and ventures,” he said. “It’s just the stage we’re at in life. We’re all friends. We’re all good.”

The three members of Engine 21 had spent a decade buying and renovating over 25 properties in South Buffalo, trying to revive a neighborhood where two of them grew up.

They started by buying and renovating singles and doubles, before expanding into commercial development by acquiring two historic churches and several two-story storefront-and-apartment buildings. They also opened the Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Shop at 2114 Seneca.

Among their holdings were the former South Park United Presbyterian Church at 519 McKinley Parkway and the former St. John's Evangelist Church at 2315 Seneca. The trio had planned to renovate the 17,486-square-foot South Park church to create six apartments in 4,283 square feet. And they planned to spend as much as $2 million to convert the 22,953-square-foot St. John's into four first-floor commercial units and 12 loft-style apartments on a second floor.

But those projects proved more complicated than they could handle, and a proposal for a brewery at St. John's fell through. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and stalled their plans.

"It got to a point where we didn’t feel as if that project and that redevelopment was really going to get completed in an appropriate time frame," Scarcello said. "So we decided to part ways with it."

South Park was sold a couple of years ago. Husband-and-wife developers Chris and Kim Shores bought St. John in April for $195,000, with plans for a residential conversion.

Meanwhile, the trio still works together at the firehouse. And Otto is now trying to bring back his family's restaurant legacy by reopening the former Charlie O'Brien's bar at 865 Elk St. as the Riverfield 865, with seating for 80 and full capacity of 97. He hopes to open by late summer.

The name hearkens back to the Riverfields bar that his uncle and then his parents owned and operated at the same place in the 1970s and 1980s – when Otto was just a young boy helping them.

"I was the little kid probably making more of a mess than helping them clean. I was there for the ride," Otto said. "That place was a staple for many years in the South Buffalo community. When Charlie O'Brien's closed, it was a big hole for South Buffalo, so hopefully I can fill that void and bring it back to a flourishing business and get it open and moving again for everyone to enjoy. Even though I'm done with Hook & Ladder, my roots are still in that Seneca Street corridor."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

ATTEN-HUT!

Construction is set to begin this summer on a new training facility for the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara County Community College's Sanborn campus, after more than two years of planning.

Picone Construction has been hired to build the 15,000-square-foot facility, which will train newly hired officers and future candidates for law enforcement jobs throughout the region. The academy, which is jointly run by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department, was housed at Niagara University for a decade before it moved to NCCC in August 2021. It was previously at NCCC from 1974 to 2011.

Designed by LaBella Associates, the new facility will include four classrooms with movable walls, locker rooms for both men and women, a reality-based training room, and a use-of-force simulator. It's slated to open in the second quarter of 2024.

The $4.54 million facility will be funded with $2.27 million from the State University of New York's building fund and up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds that were previously approved by the Niagara County Legislature.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

Hamister Group

Hamister Group has added another hotel to its hospitality portfolio, this time in the Greater Philadelphia market.

Hamister would not say how much it paid to acquire the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Newtown-Langhorne, Pa., which marks the 12th hotel property under Hamister's ownership. The Buffalo-based company also owns 11 senior living facilities in seven states, a home health care agency in Northern New York, and three apartment complexes in Western New York.

DONE DEAL

An Amherst-based real estate firm has acquired the Pine Plaza shopping center in Niagara Falls, purchasing the 87,093-square-foot site for $8.14 million from an Atlanta-based private-equity-funded developer and property manager.

Ren Management Group, with offices in suburban Buffalo and Rochester, bought the neighborhood shopping center from a subsidiary of RCG Ventures.

Built in 1950 and renovated in 1998, Pine Plaza is located at 8207-8351 Niagara Falls Blvd., at the southwest corner of Military Road, and is anchored by Office Depot and Planet Fitness. It's 83% occupied.

