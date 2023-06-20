BY JON HARRIS

June 20, 2023

Commissioner is on a state listening tour

They don't come much more affable than New York State's newly confirmed health commissioner.

Dr. James V. McDonald can just as easily talk about health disparities as he can about his famous chocolate chip cookie recipe.

In fact, he did both during a stop this month at Calming Nature Doula on Grant Street in Buffalo. There, McDonald seemed right at home, engaging in a lengthy conversation with several doulas.

"I've been a pediatrician for 33 years," he told The Buffalo News. "I've attended thousands of births. So I know a little bit about what it's like to see a baby into the world. So I feel very welcome in this space."

McDonald, who had been acting health commissioner since Jan. 1 before he was confirmed by the State Senate on June 10, is on a statewide tour, kicked off by the recent three-day swing through Western New York.

McDonald spoke to The News about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the high cost of traveling nurses, the end of the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and the importance of doulas.

Roswell Park

The state's health commissioner sits on Roswell Park's board of directors.

That means McDonald has a seat at the table at the public-benefit corporation that receives more than $100 million annually in state funding.

McDonald said he has talked with Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, and he has decided to have Deputy Commissioner Johanne Morne represent him on Roswell Park's board. Morne also leads the Health Department's Office of Health Equity and Human Rights.

"There's been some concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion," McDonald said about Roswell Park. "And I thought Deputy Commissioner Morne would represent me well. Candace has told me she enjoys working with her, and Deputy Commissioner Morne reports that she's having some positive conversations. And so whatever their past was, hopefully we can make it better."

McDonald said that he has not seen the diversity report that an outside law firm prepared for Roswell Park and shared with the board in a closed-door session last year. Roswell Park and its board have refused to make that report public.

"I think Roswell Park should look long and hard about releasing it to the public," McDonald said. "I think generally things that aren't known aren't helpful. I think everyone values transparency, so I think finding a way to let people know what the report showed, and if there's areas to improve, you find out how to improve. And by the way, I don't know anybody who doesn't need improvement."

Hospital struggles

The day before he visited Calming Nature Doula, McDonald said he met with some of the region's hospital systems.

One thing he heard: Hospitals are still paying big dollars for travel nurses.

"I was talking to University of Rochester and Rochester Regional, and they said, 'In 2019, we were paying $19 million in the year for traveling nurses,' " McDonald said. "Last year, they paid $260 million. That's a big difference."

If they need more permanent staff, hospitals can look at rehiring workers who are unvaccinated against Covid-19, after the state announced last month that it was repealing the vaccination mandate for health care staff.

McDonald said the state is no longer enforcing the mandate.

"If individual health care facilities would like to rehire people, that's totally up to them," he said.

Doulas

McDonald acknowledged the health disparities in New York, noting one of the inequities that most concerns him is maternal mortality.

In fact, he said, a Black woman is four times more likely to die due to complications during birth than a white woman. And doulas – trained professionals who provide support and guidance before, during and after childbirth – have been proven to bolster birth outcomes.

One positive came in this year's state budget, which increased the Medicaid reimbursement for doula care from $600 to as high as $1,350 per pregnancy, according to the Health Department.

McDonald's visit meant a lot to Calming Nature Doula CEO Shannon Johns and her staff, who presented McDonald with a Buffalo-specific care package, which included items such as Chiavetta's marinade and Duff's hot sauce.

"He is a very relatable, personable gentleman," Johns said. "I'm really appreciative that he came to talk to us to get our insight, get feedback, but also to really get our perspective on what our role is and how doulas help and how doulas contribute to overall maternal health. I like that he is very open and really looking to make changes that are going to benefit the community overall."

