July 24, 2023

Getting back on track

Two years of construction is about to begin for the next phase of Cars Sharing Main Street in downtown Buffalo, as the city and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority prepare to kick off work on the section of Main from Mohawk to Church streets.

That's a critical and central stretch of the downtown core, as it includes Main Place Mall, M&T Bank Corp.'s headquarters at 1 M&T Plaza, the Brisbane Building and Lafayette Square.

The NFTA and its contractors began some weekend work this month, but the "really consequential" work will start in August, said Tom George, vice president for operations for the agency that operates Metro Rail. That's when workers will start replacing the rail infrastructure between the two intersections, a process that is slated to continue through the end of the 2024 construction season.

"We are going to hit it hard this year," George told the Buffalo Place board at a recent meeting. "We're going to get a lot of work done this year."

The project will require shifting trains to a single track for both directions at times. So a new rail crossover will also be added near Eagle Street, which will allow the agency to do track work south of that intersection in the future without causing disruptions through single-tracking further north. Otherwise, the only crossovers are at the NFTA yard below Canalside, or at the Allen Street-Medical Campus station.

The agency also is completing its design of the new Church Street station, which officials expect to put out to bid this year before starting construction in 2024. However, there's no plan or funding yet for the Lafayette station. Each station is designed to have a unique look as part of the city's placemaking efforts.

Both the Church station and the track bed work are supposed to finish at the same time next year. But then officials plan to start the design work for the section of Main from Church south to Swan Street, with construction beginning in 2025-26, after the current phase is complete.

Meanwhile, the city is also in design for its streetscape work, which is fully funded from Mohawk south to Exchange Street, and will be similar in scope and format to prior sections. That work will begin next year.

"Our goal is to catch up to NFTA and break ground, so there's no gap with NFTA finishing work, stopping, and then the city starting up," said Nolan Skipper, city engineer and deputy commissioner of the city's Department of Public Works.

This is the latest stage in the yearslong effort by the city to reverse the failed urban-renewal initiative to create a downtown pedestrian mall along the Main Street spine. Instead of spurring more activity and drawing more people downtown, the loss of vehicle access along Main helped to kill retail downtown, and led to years of decline.

Buffalo has spent tens of millions of dollars to bring back cars alongside the rail lines and pedestrians in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks, as well as Lower Main below Exchange Street. But the middle section remains incomplete, and funding has been a challenge.

George said the NFTA had "a certain amount of money" in a grant for the rail section, but "that money is running out." So the agency is pursuing another grant and additional state assistance.

Separately, the NFTA is also working on the new station at the DL&W terminal, including adding a stair tower at Illinois Street for exterior access. That station is expected to be open and active next summer, with a direct bridge connection to the KeyBank Center. A new cellphone based fare app is also being developed for both iPhone and Andoid devices.

Amazon getting ready for Hamburg

It's been more than two years since Internet retail giant Amazon.com received municipal approvals and tax breaks for its new last-mile warehouse on Bayview Road in the Town of Hamburg.

Workers for an affiliate of Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group spent 11 months constructing the core of the 181,500-square-foot building on 57.914 acres at Bayview and Lakeshore roads, but the Seattle-based company held off on its final purchases and build-out of the internal space, and has not occupied it.

That had spurred significant scrutiny about the company's intentions, after Walden and Amazon won $6.85 million in tax breaks and pledged 75 full-time jobs. Most of those benefits went toward construction, while the sales-tax exemption was extended through mid-September. But Amazon still has until March 2024 to meet its employment goal.

Now, though, officials say the company is expected to move into the $47.2 million facility as soon as September, in time for the December holiday shopping season.

“We appreciate the working relationship we have with the Town of Hamburg where our delivery station is slated to launch in the coming months," said Amazon spokesman Marc Heintzman. "The leadership team for this facility is in place and we expect to start general hiring for this facility soon.”

There is still no word, however, on when the company may start construction on its much larger $550 million Town of Niagara complex on Lockport Road, with 3.1 million square feet of space on 216 acres adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

That project was also approved by the town and received $123 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

Feeling serendipitous

Two years after opening to fanfare in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Serendipity Labs said its coworking facility on the 29th floor of Seneca One tower is 90% full – despite, or because of, the challenges facing commercial real estate and office markets.

The 19,000-square-foot operation, which opened in 2021, is one of only a few coworking spaces in the Buffalo market, offering options ranging from traditional suites and small single offices to shared desks. Tenants include finance, legal, architecture, real estate and startup businesses, as well as larger companies like Ernst & Young, that decided to adopt hybrid work policies with only half or less of their workforce in the office.

"Working with companies of all sizes over the past two years and helping them figure out their new office needs has been extremely fun and rewarding," said Serendipity Regional Vice President Kristen Zimmerman. "Flexibility is a major factor for companies and their employees as they return to work.”

