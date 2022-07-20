[July 20] Buffalo Next: Proposed workers' comp benefits change stirs debate

BY MATT GLYNN

July 20, 2022

Proposed workers' comp benefits change stirs debate

Critics call it a financial burden for businesses and say it would undercut reforms made a few years ago.

Supporters say it would protect injured workers' finances in their time of need.

A proposed change to the state's workers' compensation system is generating sharply opposing opinions. And Gov. Kathy Hochul will decide whether that change becomes law.

The Justice for Injured Workers Act, as the legislation is called, centers on the definition of "temporary total disability," and the benefits workers collect while injured.

The Assembly and State Senate have passed the legislation. Hochul has not indicated whether she will sign it. A spokesperson for Hochul said she is reviewing the legislation.

The bill defines "temporary total disability" as an injured employee's ability to perform their pre-injury employment duties. If passed, the law would allow partially disabled workers to collect full benefits – typically two-thirds of a worker's average weekly wage – while injured, unless an employer provides alternative, light-duty work.

Under the current law, those workers receive a smaller percentage of their average weekly wage, depending on how severe the injury is determined to be.

“The goal of my legislation is simple: to make life easier and more fair for New York’s workers," said state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Bay Ridge. "That means giving New Yorkers better agency to return to modified work that meets their new abilities after an injury, and it means that sustaining an injury doesn’t have to be a financial death sentence for any worker.”

Opponents, including business groups, say it can be difficult for small businesses to provide the type of alternative work that the legislation calls for, given how small their staffs are.

"In these cases, injured workers will receive the maximum workers' compensation benefit with the cost falling almost exclusively on small employers," the Business Council of New York State said in a memo.

Grant Loomis, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership's vice president of government affairs and economic development, says the bill undercuts reforms made in 2007 to the state's workers' compensation system.

"This legislation, like so much of what passes as workers' comp legislation, is another giveaway to the trial bar and makes New York’s workers’ comp costs among the very highest in the country and further cements New York’s reputation as one of the hardest places to own and operate a business anywhere in the U.S.A.," Loomis said.

Backers of the legislation, including the New York Workers Compensation Alliance, disagree. William Crossett IV, the organization's co-chair, says the changes would ensure injured workers would not face financial hardship or be forced to seek a job with a different employer while on temporary disability.

"It will deal with a need to assist the injured worker with being able to return to gainful employment without going bankrupt," Crossett said.

Crossett gave the example of a worker earning $15 an hour, for 40 hours a week, who gets injured and is found to have a 50% degree of medical impairment. As a result, that person collects $200 a week, instead of the two-thirds rate – or $400 - for someone on total temporary disability.

"It's at that level that people start to get their cars repossessed, they don't have enough money to pay their rent, their transportation," he said.

Crossett said the bill passed this year would provide injured workers with benefits at the temporary total disability level – at the two-thirds rate – until such time workers are able to return to their at-injury job, or the employer provides an opportunity to come back to work at a different position within their medical restrictions.

"It changes the way an injured worker is treated, it changes the way an injured worker can support himself or herself, and it gives them time to heal," he said.

Crossett said employers go through a lot these days to find and train workers, and he sees the proposed change in the law as a way to keep those employees on board.

"We think that smart employers are going to realize that this is a good way to keep their employees on the payroll, happy and be productive members of the team once they get back to 100%."

While Hochul has not indicated whether she will sign the legislation, she has until the end of this year to decide. If she takes no action, it would have the same effect as vetoing the bill.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

Tesla's solar energy business had its best quarter in more than four years, rebounding from supply chain issues that had depressed installations during the winter..

Developers have a new vision for the failed Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island – converting it into apartments.

The acquisition of People's United Financial is paying early dividends for M&T Bank, which is extending its presence in the Northeast.

While it may be profitable, Lake Shore Bancorp is being criticized by a federal agency for its technology compliance issues and governance.

A few days before training camp starts, Bills star QB Josh Allen toured Oishei Children's Hospital to see the impact of the Patricia Allen Fund.

Looks like 43 North's decision to tweak its prize structure was a good one, as its pool of applicants has expanded.

A developer's plan calls for Orchard Park Road bar Flattery's to be demolished in favor of 45-unit apartment complex on the property.

Buffalo-based startup Centivo has big plans for the $30 million investment for the business being made by a massive bank and financial services firm.

In the market for a hotel? One of the region's biggest and most prominent suburban hotels is up for auction.

The historic White Inn in the Village of Fredonia has been purchased by local businessmen who have plans to renovate the space.

A University at Buffalo aerospace engineering team has invented an out-of-this-world spacecraft that is backed by NASA.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees like accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations as well.

2. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who's serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.

3. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.

4. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.

5. Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas: The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.