JOHNSON Lillie May

JOHNSON Lillie May January 19, 2023. Age 91 of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Staten Island, NY. Lillie is survived by 6 children, 19 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Visiting on Tuesday January 24th from 6-8pm at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd., Depew, NY where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10am.

